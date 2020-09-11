I-4 Ultimate Project Reaches Milestone With Eastbound State Road 408 Ramp Reopening

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Central Florida drivers will have a few more options to get to work and school on I-4 starting Saturday.

The newly constructed EB S.R. 408 exit ramp to Orange Ave. (Exit 10B) will open as soon as 5 a.m. Saturday, September 12. There is no toll to use this exit. See below for more details and on our website: https://t.co/c22YlD5sRS pic.twitter.com/1EB9MXjVKB — I-4 Ultimate and Beyond (@I4Ultimate) September 10, 2020

The Florida Department of Transportation will reopen the eastbound State Road 408 ramp to Orange Ave. on Saturday after it was closed the last six months.

I-4 Ultimate spokesperson David Parks says there will be no toll to use this exit and drivers should be prepared to exit sooner than before.

“The exit point to this new ramp begins almost a half a mile sooner than it did before. So as drivers are traveling along eastbound State Road 408, they need to start looking for the signs in the beginning of that exit before crossing over I-4.”

Spokesperson Jessica Ottaviano said motorists shouldn’t rely on their GPS to notify them of this change.

“So we do coordinate with GPS companies to put in these new changes. But sometimes we put it into operation before they’re able to catch up with that. So it’s important that if you rely on your GPS to just pay attention to extra signage on the roadway as your GPS may not be updated just yet.”

Eastbound State Road 408 and surrounding interchanges will close beginning Friday night to prepare to unveil the new ramp.

