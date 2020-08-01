Hurricane Isaias Could Bring Tropical Storm Conditions to Florida by Saturday Afternoon

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Hurricane Isaias is over the northern Andros Island in the Bahamas with top winds of 80 mph as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 AM: There have been no changes to storm surge alerts. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from the Martin/Palm Beach County line to the St. Johns/Duval line. #FLwx #Isaias https://t.co/kzZ1MXOKAz pic.twitter.com/eA31mNp07y — Florida Storms (@FloridaStorms) August 1, 2020



Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says some of the first bands will move over South Florida later Saturday afternoon.