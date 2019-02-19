How Border Wall Politics Play In Central Florida
President Trump declared a National Emergency to free up more money to build a wall along the southern US border.
The president made the announcement last week after agreeing to a funding deal to avoid another government shutdown. So how’s the declaration of emergency playing with lawmakers in Central Florida?
For more on the ramifications of the state of emergency and plans for a border wall, Intersection is joined by political commentators Jason Henry and Frank Torres.
