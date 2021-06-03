 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Here’s How AdventHealth is Helping With the COVID-19 Response in India

by (WMFE)

Photo: Naveed Ahmed


AdventHealth is partnering with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency International to send medical supplies to India to help with the COVID response.

Monty Jacobs of AdventHealth Global Missions says they’ve already shipped over ventilators, circuits and PPE materials. 

Jacobs says they’ve also identified two health systems in India that they’ll provide with oxygen generating plants so they can make their own oxygen. 

“This will have two benefits. In the short term it meets their immediate needs for oxygen. And in the long-term it saves them having to buy oxygen so it helps sustain the hospital financially for future endeavors.”

Jacobs says the first plant was delivered to a hospital in Surat, India. He says eleven other hospitals will receive them in the coming weeks.

He says that people can help these efforts by avoiding travel to the country.

“Even if you are vaccinated, look at the State Department’s travel warning. If they have a do not travel warning to a country due to COVID, don’t go there because if you get injured, if you need medical care, you’re going to burden an already overloaded system.”

Jacobs says people should also get vaccinated to stop the global spread of the disease.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP