Health

COVID vaccine booster numbers low among seniors ahead of NYE gatherings

WMFE | By Joe Mario Pedersen
Published December 29, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Health experts are encouraging seniors 65-years of age and older to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine bivalent booster dose.

Only 25% of Floridians in the 65-year age group have received an updated shot, according to data released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The figure concerns experts since the age group makes up 75% of all COVID deaths in the country.

Adding to the concern, is the growing number of COVID cases in Florida, which more than doubled from the start of December. State numbers show new positive case rates were at 12% at the start of the month and ballooned to 29% by December 16th.

Orange County numbers increased slower from 10% to 12% during the same time frame.

Doctors are expecting the numbers to rise again after New Years Eve parties, as they historically have after holiday gatherings.

However, doctors are still encouraging patients to get their boosters prior to holiday gatherings. While vaccines can take a few weeks to reach full strength, health experts say a shot during the time before New Years Eve gatherings can still offer protection.

Joe Mario Pedersen
