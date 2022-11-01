Heads up: Brightline is testing high-speed trains in Brevard County

Brightline will continue testing high-speed trains in northern Brevard County today through this Saturday as part of its extension project into Orlando.

Trains could reach speeds as high as 79 mph during these tests on a 13-mile span of track in the Central Florida area.

Drivers should be especially alert at railroad crossings in Sharpes, City Point, Cocoa and Rockledge where the trains might pass.

Flaggers will be at crossings as an added safety precaution.

Trains could run on both tracks in either direction during these tests.

And a reminder: failure to follow railroad crossing signs could result in fines, points on your license or serious injury and death.