Happy first day of school, Central Florida! AAA has some reminders for drivers today

Wednesday is the first day of school for most Central Florida students, and AAA is reminding drivers to be on the lookout for kids on bikes, at bus stops and walking to school.

Last school year, more than 380 kids in Florida were killed walking or biking to school, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

AAA is reminding drivers to follow the speed limit, come to a complete stop at stop signs, and avoid eating, drinking or talking on the phone in order to prevent fatalities.

A recent survey conducted by the auto club found that 38 percent of Floridians admitted to speeding in school zones, while 32 percent had used a cell phone in these areas.

Florida law requires drivers to stop when approaching a school bus that has its red lights flashing or stop sign up.

State law also prohibits texting and talking on handheld devices near schools.