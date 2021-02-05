Hannah and Jasper Are Getting the Keys to Their First Home Today at Habitat’s Affordable Housing Community in Pine Hills

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando and Osceola County is adding onto the Silver Pines Pointe Community in Pine Hills. Two more homes are now complete and the new homeowners will receive their keys at a ceremony today.

Hannah Nguyen will be getting the keys to her new home at Silver Pines Pointe Community on Friday with her dog, Jasper.

A first generation American born in a refugee camp, she says up until this point her student loan debt made it impossible for her to own a home.

“You know graduated. You know worked and wanted to achieve that American Dream that my parents and my grandparents sacrificed for me to come to this country, and to be able to get established and invest in the community. Unfortunately, I found myself in the middle of the affordable housing crisis.”

Habitat President and CEO Catherine Steck McManus says helping someone become a first time homeowner improves every aspect of life for that person.

“You have the option to have a little bit of extra money left over at the month to put into savings or to take your child to the dentist or to take that extra class so that maybe you can get a better job or promotion.”

For Nguyen, the home is the culmination of her family’s American Dream.

“I feel more than ever now, I am rooted into this community and I have the full support from everyone. And so I feel like my future is going to be so bright because of this wonderful opportunity that I’ve been given.”

The community will feature 58 three and four bedroom family homes with energy efficient appliances. You can watch the key ceremony here.