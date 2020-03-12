 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

I-4 Votes


Gwen Graham On Why She Thinks Biden Is The Best Bet For The Democratic Party

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden speaking with attendees at the 2020 Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) Legislative Conference at the Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel in West Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore,

Sen. Bernie Sanders had a disappointing night in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries, where former vice president Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho widened the delegate gap between the two candidates. 

Still– in a prepared speech he gave from his home town of Burlington Vermont on Wednesday, Sanders said his campaign is winning the ideological debate, and that he’s looking forward to debating Biden this weekend. 

We spoke to one of Biden’s high profile supporters in Florida, former US Rep. and former candidate for Florida Governor, Gwen Graham. 

Graham explains why she thinks Biden is the best pick for the Democratic party right now. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP