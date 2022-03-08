 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Grant for $519K will boost a Central Florida nonprofit’s help for homeless adults with mental health disorders

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Demetrius Gaskin is a Pathlight staff member at the Pathways Drop In Center in Orlando. Photo: Muffet Robinson


A Central Florida nonprofit serving homeless people can double its outreach to those with mental health issues using a COVID-19 relief grant from Orange County.

The County Commission approved the use of $519,080 in American Rescue Plan funds on Tuesday.

Muffet Robinson with Pathlight HOME says they provide housing for more than 600 otherwise homeless people in Orlando, along with case management and employment assistance.

In July, the nonprofit added the Pathways Drop In Center at 1313 30th Street, where it has food, showers, case management and peer support for 30 homeless adults diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

“The need,” she said, “is so critical for homeless people who also have mental illness in our community. I’d say about 80% of homeless people have a mental illness.”

Robinson said that with this grant the center will serve 50 to 65 people a day with everything from telemedicine and transportation to counseling and meals.

“Mostly we will be able to offer them peer services,” she said. “If you’ve been there before, you’re one of the best people to help others get out of those situations.”

The grant runs through January 31st of next year.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP