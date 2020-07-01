 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Gov. Ron DeSantis Downplays Beach Concern Ahead Of July 4th

by (WMFE)

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's less concerned about people visiting beaches and parks for July 4th than he is about people having indoor parties. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s more concerned about people having parties indoors than going to the beach for July 4th weekend.

Many South Florida beaches will be closed for the holiday due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

At a press conference in Daytona Beach today, DeSantis was asked whether Volusia County leaders should do the same.

“You know, doing things outdoors in Florida is less risky than doing things where you’re packed indoors,” he said.

“So I think having the parks and having beaches, obviously, you know, it needs to be controlled, I think most of the localities like Brevard and here in Volusia have done that, but by and large the virus does not like sunshine, heat and humidity.”

DeSantis said people 65 and older should try to limit their exposure to crowds.

“If you’re somebody who is 65 or older, if you’re somebody who has a significant underlying medical condition, maybe your immune system’s compromised, some of the other key indicators that we’ve been talking about for months, I would be very cautious about the close contacts that you’re having outside the home.”

He said it’s also the responsibility of people who aren’t in those categories not to put others at risk.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP