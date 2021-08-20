Gov. DeSantis Cautions Floridians Against Forgoing the COVID-19 Shot Due to Prevalence of Antibody Treatment
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Floridians should continue to get vaccinated even as monoclonal antibody treatment centers open up throughout the state.
DeSantis says the shot can prevent COVID-19 infection altogether, negating the need for the treatment completely.
But he says if someone does get sick, whether they’re vaccinated or not, the Regeneron infusions are there as a backup.
“So it’s not an either or thing. You know ideally people would do both. But regardless of that status. If you find yourself infected, you want to do this. I mean obviously the best thing would be to not have any positive.”
DeSantis says the the vaccines only work if they’re taken before a person gets sick.
He says once a person tests positive for the virus, the antibody infusions are there to help reduce serious symptoms that might lead to hospitalization.
“It’s not a substitute for trying to have prevention. But at this point, if you’re somebody that is not vaccinated, and you’re infected, the vaccine is not going to serve as a treatment for the current infection.”
DeSantis’ comments come as only 7 percent of ICU beds are available in Florida per the latest Department of Health and Human Services figures.
