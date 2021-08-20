 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Gov. DeSantis Cautions Floridians Against Forgoing the COVID-19 Shot Due to Prevalence of Antibody Treatment

by (WMFE)

Photo: Ron DeSantis


Gov. Ron DeSantis says Floridians should continue to get vaccinated even as monoclonal antibody treatment centers open up throughout the state. 

DeSantis says the shot can prevent COVID-19 infection altogether, negating the need for the treatment completely.

But he says if someone does get sick, whether they’re vaccinated or not, the Regeneron infusions are there as a backup.

“So it’s not an either or thing. You know ideally people would do both. But regardless of that status. If you find yourself infected, you want to do this. I mean obviously the best thing would be to not have any positive.”

DeSantis says the the vaccines only work if they’re taken before a person gets sick. 

He says once a person tests positive for the virus, the antibody infusions are there to help reduce serious symptoms that might lead to hospitalization.

“It’s not a substitute for trying to have prevention. But at this point, if you’re somebody that is not vaccinated, and you’re infected, the vaccine is not going to serve as a treatment for the current infection.”

DeSantis’ comments come as only 7 percent of ICU beds are available in Florida per the latest Department of Health and Human Services figures.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP