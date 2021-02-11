 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Gov. DeSantis Calls Potential Travel Restrictions To and From Florida “Unconstitutional, Unwise and Unjust”

by (WMFE)

Photo: Ron DeSantis

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

A federal official says the Biden administration is considering these domestic travel restrictions as the state accounts for a third of UK variant coronavirus cases in the US.

DeSantis says he is ready to oppose these potential domestic travel restrictions 100 percent calling them a political attack not based in science.

He says coronavirus cases and related emergency room visits and deaths have been steadily dropping in the state since a surge during the winter.

Plus, he says more than 1.6 million high-risk Seniors in the state have already been vaccinated.

“So we’ve had to stand by Floridians throughout time and again and we will do so going forward. We will not back down and if anyone tries to harm Floridians or target us we will respond very swiftly.”

Florida Senator Marco Rubio echoed these sentiments in a Tweet Wednesday morning saying if Biden criticized former president Donald Trump when he banned travel from China, he should not consider domestic travel bans now that he is in power.

In a statement, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association calls a possible ban bad policy saying “to restrict individuals and their families from coming to Florida would absolutely kill the economic progress we have made in recent months.”

There have been more than 1,798,000 coronavirus cases in the state since mid-March.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP