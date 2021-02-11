Gov. DeSantis Calls Potential Travel Restrictions To and From Florida “Unconstitutional, Unwise and Unjust”

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



A federal official says the Biden administration is considering these domestic travel restrictions as the state accounts for a third of UK variant coronavirus cases in the US.

DeSantis says he is ready to oppose these potential domestic travel restrictions 100 percent calling them a political attack not based in science.

He says coronavirus cases and related emergency room visits and deaths have been steadily dropping in the state since a surge during the winter.

Plus, he says more than 1.6 million high-risk Seniors in the state have already been vaccinated.

“So we’ve had to stand by Floridians throughout time and again and we will do so going forward. We will not back down and if anyone tries to harm Floridians or target us we will respond very swiftly.”

Florida Senator Marco Rubio echoed these sentiments in a Tweet Wednesday morning saying if Biden criticized former president Donald Trump when he banned travel from China, he should not consider domestic travel bans now that he is in power.

Day after Trump issued a #Covid travel ban on #China Joe Biden accused him of “hysteria, xenophobia, and fear mongering” The following month he said banning travel from any part of the world will not stop coronavirus. But now he is considering restrictions on #Florida travel pic.twitter.com/MuCulpT6Hz — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 11, 2021

In a statement, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association calls a possible ban bad policy saying “to restrict individuals and their families from coming to Florida would absolutely kill the economic progress we have made in recent months.”

There have been more than 1,798,000 coronavirus cases in the state since mid-March.