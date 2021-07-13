 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Goodwill Looking to Hire at all 21 of its Orange County Stores at Virtual Job Fair on Wednesday

by (WMFE)

Photo: Megan Lee


Goodwill is looking to fill dozens of jobs at its Orange County locations at a virtual job fair on Wednesday.

The jobs are available in all six counties that Goodwill operates in, but the job fair will focus on filling vacancies at the nonprofit’s 21 Orange County stores. 

Positions range from entry- to managerial level jobs in HR, transportation, warehouse and retail. 

Applicants should register to attend the career fair at goodwillcfl.org. 

Part of the registration process includes submitting a completed online application and uploading a current resume.

Recruiters will be conducting interviews and offering on-the-spot jobs at the fair between 10 am and 2 pm. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

