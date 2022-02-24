 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Ginsburg Family Foundation grants totaling $40 million promote diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Florida

Alan Ginsburg, chairman of the Ginsburg Family Foundation, praised the three organizations that are receiving millions in grant funds.. Photo: Ginsburg Family Foundation.


The Ginsburg Family Foundation has announced $40 million in three grants focused on diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Florida.

Chairman Alan Ginsburg said his family aims to eliminate prejudice and make the world a better place.

“(We) want to make sure that very body is equal, treated equal, with race, gender, sexual orientation, your economic background, your language,” he said.

The social impact grants include $25 million to establish the Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity at Nemours Children’s Health. The think tank and incubator for new ideas will work improve the well-being of children in medically underserved communities.

A grant for $10 million will go toward construction of the new Holocaust Museum for Hope & Humanity.

“This grant from the Ginsburg Family Foundation is instrumental in helping us to establish a world-class Holocaust museum here in Orlando, the first ever built around the stories of survivors told in their own voices,” said Ellen Wise Lang, a board member with the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida. She is helping lead the effort for the new museum.

And a $5 million grant will go to the Univeristy of Central Florida to establish the Ginsburg Center for Inclusion and Community Engagement.


