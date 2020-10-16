 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Garden Theatre’s “Ugly Lies The Bone” Confronts Healing In Many Forms

Tricia Jane Wiles as wounded soldier Jess, finding peace in virtual reality therapy in the play "Ugly Lies The Bone" at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden. Photo by Steven Miller Photography

This is the last weekend to catch the play “Ugly Lies The Bone” being performed live at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden.

The theatre is employing social distancing and masks – for both the actors and the audience.

The play revolves around Jess, a wounded soldier who has just returned home after multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Ugly Lies The Bone” was written a few years ago, but as the story charts Jess’s healing through a new virtual reality therapy, it also reveals surprising wisdom relevant to our isolated and uncertain times.

Tricia Jane Wiles plays Jess. She tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the play takes place in a time and place familiar to many Central Floridians: the Space Coast, as the region is devastated by the end of NASA’s Space Shuttle program.

Find ticket information for “Ugly Lies The Bone” at the Garden Theatre website.


Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

