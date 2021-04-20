Gaetz, Greene flaunt new paths to power, testing GOP leaders

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file image from video, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks as the House reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol. (House Television via AP)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are presenting top House Republicans with a test of how to handle a new breed of Trump-era, social media-savvy firebrands.
Both have attracted more public attention lately than most junior lawmakers, and much of it hasn’t been positive.
That’s confronting House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy with questions about whether the two hard-right provocateurs might hurt the GOP’s goal of capturing House control in next year’s elections.
Party leaders have to reckon with what to do about the two, if anything, and what impact any action would have on their supporters.
