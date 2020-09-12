 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
From a stable job to a tent: A waiter’s homeless struggle

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Lello suddenly found himself unemployed in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The server showed up for a March shift, and his manager laid him off as the restaurant and much of the country shut down.

Soon Lello couldn’t afford his apartment with roommates. He became homeless. He’s not alone.

Advocates estimate 20 million Americans spend more than 30% of income on rent and are likely to experience homelessness. They predict numbers will rise during the pandemic.

Florida’s been one of the slowest states to process unemployment claims. Lello said it took months to receive money, so he lived in a tent.

Now, he has hope – but it’s cautious.


