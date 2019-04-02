 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Free Testing Offered As Florida STD Cases Rise

by (WMFE)

The Florida Department of Health is offering free STD testing in April.

Chlamydia, gonorrhea and HIV cases are all on the rise in Florida.

April is STD awareness month, and the Florida Department of Health is offering free STD testing at locations across the state. The testing is for infections like gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia and HIV.

Florida has the third highest rate of new HIV infections in the country, with the greater Miami-Dade and Fort Lauderdale having the worst rates of any metro area in the U.S. Orlando and Jacksonville are also in the top 10.

Statewide, chlamydia cases are up 24 percent in the last five years, while gonorrhea cases are up 51 percent. More than 100,000 new cases of those infections alone were reported in 2017.

Orange County is offering free testing every Wednesday in April at the location on Central Avenue. Seminole County is offering free testing every Thursday this month at its Sanford location. Volusia County is hosting an event at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with free testing for the first 50 people.

Seminole County:
April 4, 11, 18 & 25
8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Health Clinic, Florida Department of Health in Seminole County
400 West Airport Blvd. Sanford

Check here for more information.

Volusia County:
April 10, 2019
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Wellness Center
600 South Clyde Morris Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL

The first fifty participants at no charge for screening.

 


WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, a statewide collaborative reporting on health care.

Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by AdventHealth.

