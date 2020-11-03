Need A Free Ride To A Polling Place On Election Day?

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Tuesday is Election Day and many counties in Central Florida are trying to make it easier for voters to get to the polls.

Brevard, Marion, and Volusia Counties are offering free bus rides to residents, so they can cast their vote in the 2020 Presidential Election. Lake County is also offering free fixed-route rides today as part of their Mobility Week initiative.

In Orange County, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says you can spin to the polls on an electric scooter. “Which will help make it easier and cheaper, and a little more fun for residents in the urban core to go to their polling place,” said Dyer.

Residents can use the code ‘Spin to Vote’ to access a $10 ride credit to use a Spin Electric Scooter to get to their voting location.

Uber and Lyft are offering 50% off your ride to a polling location.

Precincts close tonight at 7.