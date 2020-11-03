 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Need A Free Ride To A Polling Place On Election Day?

by (WMFE)

Suntran via City of Ocala Twitter

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Tuesday is Election Day and many counties in Central Florida are trying to make it easier for voters to get to the polls. 

Brevard, Marion, and Volusia Counties are offering free bus rides to residents, so they can cast their vote in the 2020 Presidential Election. Lake County is also offering free fixed-route rides today as part of their Mobility Week initiative. 

In Orange County, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says you can spin to the polls on an electric scooter.  “Which will help make it easier and cheaper, and a little more fun for residents in the urban core to go to their polling place,” said Dyer.

Residents can use the code ‘Spin to Vote’ to access a $10 ride credit to use a Spin Electric Scooter to get to their voting location.

Uber and Lyft are offering 50% off your ride to a polling location. 

Precincts close tonight at 7. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Talia Blake

About Talia Blake

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she ... Read Full Bio »

TOP