Former Space Station Science Lab Executive Pleads Guilty To Federal Tax Fraud Charges

A former International Space Station executive has pleaded guilty in federal court to filing false tax returns.

Charles Resnik was once the chief economist of CASIS — the non-profit organization responsible for managing U.S. science experiments on the station.

Last year, Resnik was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on ten counts, alleging he filed false tax returns and falsified expense reports to hide spending government funds on escorts and prostitutes.

According to court records, Resnik is pleading guilty to one count of tax fraud. He faces up to three years in prison, supervised release and could be responsible for paying any back-owed taxes. The other charges will be dropped.

CASIS cut ties with Resnik after discovering his actions.