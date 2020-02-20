 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Former Space Station Science Lab Executive Pleads Guilty To Federal Tax Fraud Charges

by (WMFE)

A former International Space Station executive has pleaded guilty in federal court to filing false tax returns.

Charles Resnik was once the chief economist of CASIS — the non-profit organization responsible for managing U.S. science experiments on the station.

Last year, Resnik was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on ten counts, alleging he filed false tax returns and falsified expense reports to hide spending government funds on escorts and prostitutes.

According to court records, Resnik is pleading guilty to one count of tax fraud. He faces up to three years in prison, supervised release and could be responsible for paying any back-owed taxes. The other charges will be dropped.

CASIS cut ties with Resnik after discovering his actions.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP