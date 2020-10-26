 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Former President Barack Obama Will Visit Orlando on Tuesday

Photo: History in HD

Former President Barack Obama will be in Orlando Tuesday to campaign for his Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. The drive-in rally comes a few days after Obama’s campaign stop in Miami.

Obama is expected to encourage voters to make a plan to vote ahead of the November election. 

The 44th president of the United States was in Miami on Saturday where he told supporters, “If you bring Florida home, this thing’s over.”

His visit to Orlando will correspond with President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump’s campaign stop in Sarasota the same day.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is also expected to be in Tampa and Broward County on Thursday. 

Both campaigns have visited Florida, an important swing state, frequently over the past month.

Tuesday marks exactly a week before Election Day. As of Monday, more than 6 million Floridians have already voted by mail and at early voting sites around the state.

If these trends continue, the voter turnout could rival participation in the 1992 election.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

