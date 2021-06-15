 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Forecasters Are Monitoring Three Areas of Interest in the Tropics

by Ray Hawthorne (WUFT)

Photo: Florida Storms


Forecasters are monitoring three areas of interest in the tropics, including Tropical Storm Bill moving rapidly away from the North Carolina coast, a disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, and a tropical wave near the coast of Africa.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says the disturbance in the Gulf is likely to bring rain to a large portion of the Gulf coast toward the upcoming weekend.

“We may get another boost in moisture toward the upcoming weekend depending on the eventual track of the disturbance in the southwest Gulf. Our best estimate keeps this developing tropical system – which is likely to become a depression or named storm late this week – on a general path toward the western Gulf coast, but rain chances may go up if the system nudges more toward the east.”

The National Hurricane Center is also following a strong tropical wave near the coast of Africa. They say it has a small chance of becoming a short-lived depression or tropical storm before weakening late this week over the open tropical Atlantic Ocean.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP