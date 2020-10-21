 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida’s Pinellas County is one to watch on election night

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Pinellas County is one to watch on election night.

The county is on the western tip of the state’s Interstate 4 corridor.

But unlike places such as Tampa and Orlando, which have steadily grown more liberal in recent years, Pinellas is harder to categorize, and it’s set apart by its decidedly purple reign.

Residents voted for Barack Obama twice — and then Donald Trump. It was one of only four counties in the state to switch from Obama to Trump.

One thing everyone can agree on: Keep an eye on Pinellas on election night because it’s a barometer for broader trends in the state and possibly the nation.


