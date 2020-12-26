Florida’s Minimum Wage Set to Increase On Jan. 1

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida’s minimum wage will be increasing to 8 dollars and 65 cents an hour after the holidays.

The minimum wage for tipped workers will be 5.63 an hour. Both changes take effect January 1st.

According to the News Service of Florida, the overall minimum wage will then jump to 10 dollars next September.

A constitutional amendment approved in November will gradually increase the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour by 2026.