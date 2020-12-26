 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida’s Minimum Wage Set to Increase On Jan. 1

by Verónica Zaragovia (WLRN )

Photo: Keren Levand

Florida’s minimum wage will be increasing to 8 dollars and 65 cents an hour after the holidays.

The minimum wage for tipped workers will be 5.63 an hour. Both changes take effect January 1st.

According to the News Service of Florida, the overall minimum wage will then jump to 10 dollars next September.

A constitutional amendment approved in November will gradually increase the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour by 2026.


