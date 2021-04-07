Florida’s Medal of Freedom goes to FSU great Bobby Bowden

Photo: Governor Ron DeSantis
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden is the inaugural recipient of Florida’s Medal of Freedom.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded the medal during a ceremony Wednesday at the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee.
The 91-year-old Bowden is one of college football’s winningest coaches.
He coached Florida State from 1976 to 2009, winning national titles in 1993 and 1999. Bowden left Florida State under a cloud because of an academic cheating scandal that prompted the NCAA to strip the team of several victories.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity