Florida’s coronvirus stats dip: 77 deaths, 6,229 new cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is seeing a decline in reported coronavirus deaths and new cases. The state reported Sunday that there were 77 fatalities and 6,229 new cases.

That compares to 187 new deaths and 8,502 confirmed cases reported Saturday. Still, the average number of deaths reported over the last seven days is 158.

The number of hospitalizations due to the virus crept up slightly. The state reported 6,857 patients were being treated in hospitals because of the virus, compared to 6,836 the day before.

As the state grappled with the pandemic, hundreds of early voting sites were open across the state. On Saturday, more than 40,000 people cast ballots in person ahead of the Sept. 18 primary.