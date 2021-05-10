 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida weighs allowing limited harvest of goliath grouper

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: FWC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida may lift its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath grouper. Wildlife officials are proposing a limited harvest of the giant coastal fish.

They say the fish’s numbers have rebounded sufficiently since it was almost driven to extinction by overfishing and environmental damage.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will consider on Wednesday a staff proposal to allow 100 goliaths to be caught and kept annually, for four years.

A lottery would be held to distribute licenses. The proposal has the support of fishing groups, but is opposed by environmentalists.

They say the fish is still endangered. The goliath is mostly found off South Florida. It typically weighs 400 pounds, but can reach 800.


