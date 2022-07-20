Florida Warm Line offers emotional support through peer specialists

 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
by Sandra Viktorova and Tara Calligan (WGCU)

If you’ve ever felt down or overwhelmed by life it can be tough to find support. But a statewide phone line is helping thousands of people each year cope with their stress, anxiety and negative feelings. It’s called the Florida Warm line. Callers speak to operators who’ve also struggled with their own mental health.

The goal is to help callers feel connected, understood and less isolated in an effort to prevent a mental crisis. Operators can also provide callers with information about government agencies and organizations that might be able to help with problems impacting their lives—including social services.

The warm line is a statewide mental health support phone service. It is funded by the Florida Department of Children and Families through a partnership with the Peer Support Coalition of Florida. The Warm Line is open 365 days a year from 4pm to 10pm. It’s not a crisis line and operators aren’t mental health professionals but are trained as peer specialists.

The Florida Warm Line number is 1-800-945-1355.

Jenny Lapham, a coordinator at the Florida Warm Line, spoke with WGCU’s Sandra Viktorova about how the program is helping people take charge of their mental health.


