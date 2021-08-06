Florida to spend training camp in hotel to combat COVID-19

Photo: Upsplash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will spend at least part of its training camp in a hotel as coach Dan Mullen searches for ways to avoid another COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
The Gators begin three weeks of fall practice Friday, with Mullen understanding much more about the coronavirus than he did a year ago or even a month ago.
He says “I think there’s a lot more familiarity with it right now.” Coronavirus hospitalizations are surging again as the more contagious delta variant rages across the country.
Florida, Georgia and Louisiana account for nearly 40% of all the nation’s hospitalizations. Mullen says the Gators “are probably over” the 85% vaccination threshold the Southeastern Conference requires to avoid regular testing and wearing masks indoors.
