 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida to spend training camp in hotel to combat COVID-19

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Upsplash


GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will spend at least part of its training camp in a hotel as coach Dan Mullen searches for ways to avoid another COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

The Gators begin three weeks of fall practice Friday, with Mullen understanding much more about the coronavirus than he did a year ago or even a month ago.

He says “I think there’s a lot more familiarity with it right now.” Coronavirus hospitalizations are surging again as the more contagious delta variant rages across the country.

Florida, Georgia and Louisiana account for nearly 40% of all the nation’s hospitalizations. Mullen says the Gators “are probably over” the 85% vaccination threshold the Southeastern Conference requires to avoid regular testing and wearing masks indoors.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP