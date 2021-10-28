 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate

by (WMFE)

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announce lawsuit against Biden administration in Lakeland. (photo via: DeSantis Facebook Live)


Florida is suing the Biden administration over their COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the lawsuit Thursday in Lakeland accompanied by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. 

Moody said this country is not a dictatorship. President Biden, or his handlers, don’t have the ability to control everything in this country,” she said. “We the states have rights and our citizens have rights and freedoms.”

The mandate would require federal contractors to get vaccinated by December 8. DeSantis said this lawsuit seeks an injunction to prevent that. 

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Talia Blake

About Talia Blake

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she ... Read Full Bio »

TOP