Florida school halts use of book about a Black boy’s killing

by The Associated Press (AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school board is halting the use of a fictional book about a Black boy who is killed by a white officer after a police union complained to the school district that it is propaganda.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports the children’s fiction book “Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes was used in one fifth grade class at an elementary school in Coral Springs, Florida, without going through the district’s vetting process.

A school board member said assignments related to the book were on hold, adding she didn’t feel the book was appropriate for fifth graders.


