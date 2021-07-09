Florida Reports More than 23,000 New COVID Cases, 172 Deaths Over the Past Week

Cases are rising again in Florida according to the latest COVID-19 data reported by the Florida Department of Health on Friday.

Florida reported some 23,747 new coronavirus cases over the past week, bringing the total to 2,361,360 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the state averaged 2,241 new cases a day.

That’s a 42 percent increase from last week’s daily case numbers and a 55 percent increase from two weeks ago.

The statewide positivity rate has jumped to 7.8 percent.

The state also added 172 new deaths since July 2, for a death toll of 38,157 people.

Some 9.6 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

COVID-19 Testing At Barnett Park Is Expanded Through July 31 For Residents, Non-Residents As Cases Continue To Rise In Orange County

Central Floridians can continue to get tested for COVID-19 through the end of July at Barnett Park in Orlando. Cases are rising in Orange County due to the spread of the more infectious Delta variant among unvaccinated people. Read more here.

City Of Orlando Students, Parents Can Get Vaccinated At Seven Neighborhood Community Center Vaccination Sites Before The Upcoming School Year

The City of Orlando is bringing mobile vaccination sites into neighborhoods in order to vaccinate students and families ahead of the upcoming school year. The goal is to curb a rise in local coronavirus cases before classrooms reopen in the fall. Read more here.

AdventHealth Doctors Warn Immunocompromised People To Mask Up, With Or Without The Vaccine, As Orange County Coronavirus Cases Rise

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Orange County, AdventHealth doctors say it’s crucial for immunocompromised people to wear a face mask even if they’re vaccinated. Read more here.

Despite New COVID Variants, CDC Says You Don’t Need Any Booster Doses Right Now

“Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time,” read a joint statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Read more here.