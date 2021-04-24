 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Benoit Dare

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reached an agreement with the Seminole Tribe that would greatly expand gambling in state, including the introduction of legalized sports wagering.

The tribe would be allowed to offer sports gambling at its casinos in South Florida and near Tampa and will be allowed to license horse tracks to accept such wagers on its behalf for a share of the income.

That’s according to a memo sent by state Senate President Wilton Simpson to his members on Friday.

The tribe will also be allowed to introduce craps and roulette at its casinos, including the popular Hard Rock Casino near Fort Lauderdale. The Legislature still must approve the 30-year pact.


