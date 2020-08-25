 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Polytechnic University Opens Office of Diversity and Inclusion

Photo: Rick Maxey

The changes come after widespread Black Lives Matter protests this summer after the death of George Floyd. 

Florida Polytechnic University in Deland has announced its first ever Office of Diversity and Inclusion will open this fall semester.

The Office will support students and staff of different races, ethnicities, genders, sexualities and faiths.

Staff will work with human resources to develop programs that support diversity beginning with a survey of the current environment on-campus. 

Rick Maxey will lead the office. He says he hopes guest speakers and cultural events reduce the feelings of loneliness and isolation some underrepresented groups can feel at college.

In a statement, Maxey said, “We want to ensure that everyone at Florida Poly sees a reflection of themselves and realizes that they matter, and their contributions matter.”

For more information, email the office at DiversityAndInclusion@floridapoly.edu.


