Florida National Guard is assisting Orlando Fire with rescues

Rescues due to flooding after Hurricane Ian are ongoing Thursday, according to Orange County Public Safety Director Danny Banks.

Banks says that while no fatalities have been reported some people are trapped in their homes by the high waters.

He says the Florida National Guard is here helping with rescues.

“Specific areas that will be in the area of Orlo Vista. Fire Station 30 is in that area. Fire Station 51, over in the Oak Ridge area, another area the National Guard will be helping us. And Fire Station 80 which is out off of Bonneville Road in East Orange County. Another area that the National Guard will be supporting our fire rescue teams to go into those neighborhoods.”

Banks says Orange County Fire Rescue have performed dozens of rescues in low-lying neighborhoods already.

“Fortunately, that we know we haven’t lost any lives yet in Orange County, but a lot of that is due to, we think people heeding the warning and being prepared for flooding. And now that they’re seeing flooding, making those quick calls and us having the resources that are now going to be supported by the National Guard to actually go in to these neighborhoods that are seeing those increased water levels, and be able to get people out successfully.”

Officials are warning people to stay off the roads as driving through high flood waters could result in accidental drowning or electrocution.