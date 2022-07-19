 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida leads state in solar, according to new report

Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green


Florida leads the Southeast in solar capacity, according to a new report. 

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy ranked utilities throughout the Southeast based on solar power watts sourced to customers and on projections for capacity in 2025.

The top rankers are OUC, Tampa Electric FP&L and Duke Energy Florida.

But Bryan Jacob of the alliance says FP&L parent company NextEra recently announced a plan to stop all carbon emissions by 2045. 

“It’s the first time any utility in the Southeast really has expressed an ambition at the level and scale that we have been encouraging them to.”  

Meanwhile FP&L pushed anti-solar legislation this spring, which the governor vetoed. 

