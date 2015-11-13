Presidential Candidates Say Florida Is Republican Party’s Key To White House

The Sunshine Summit is in full swing this afternoon in Orlando with appearances from the Republican crowded field of presidential hopefuls.

Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee, and Marco Rubio have already taken the stage. And they’ve had one message in common: Florida is the GOP’s key to the White House.

With job growth and new arrivals from other states and countries, Florida is an international economic hub and a political asset. Governor Rick Scott, in his opening speech, touted the state’s new jobs, and Senator Ted Cruz compared Florida to his state, Texas. Both have low taxes and a growing immigrant population.

That’s what makes Florida a critical state, according to Senator Marco Rubio—it’s people.

“Some came here fleeing socialism in Venezuela, some, fleeing socialism in New York,” said Rubio.

“If any state in this nation understands the American dream, it’s Florida.”

Rubio cited diversity as Florida’s strongest asset.

“Unlike any in the country, I think, because it brings so many people from so many places…who passionately believe in the American dream because they’ve lived it.”

Both Rubio and Cruz touted Florida residents as the foundation for the state’s thriving small businesses. Both say the federal government needs to change its tax laws.

Listen to 90.7’s Renata Sago talking with Crystal Chavez about the summit: