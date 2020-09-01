 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida governor extends moratorium on residential evictions

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Bruno Emmanuelle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has again extended a moratorium against residential evictions and foreclosures.

He did so Monday night, just hours before a previous extension was to expire, potentially giving another reprieve to scores of financially struggling Floridians who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension means that residents struggling with rent and mortgages cannot be forced out of their homes until the end of the month.

Hundreds of thousands of the state’s residents lost their jobs, or had their hours severely reduced, when bars, restaurants and other businesses curtailed hours because of the outbreak. About 1 million Floridians are unemployed.


