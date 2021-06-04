 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Department of Health Ends COVID-19 Daily Reports Per News Service of Florida

by (WMFE)

Photo: Fusion Medical Animation


The Florida Department of Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports with daily case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations.

That’s according to an email sent from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw to the News Service of Florida on Friday. 

In the email Pushaw said, “COVID-19 cases have significantly decreased over the past year as we have a less than 5% positivity rate, and our state is returning to normal, with vaccines widely available throughout Florida.” 

It’s unclear when the data will stop being released, but numbers had not been updated on the statewide coronavirus dashboard as of 4 pm Friday. 

The latest figures show some 10,397,299 Floridians have been vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

