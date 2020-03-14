 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida Could be Knockout Punch for Sanders’ 2020 Campaign

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Element 5 Digital @element5digital

MIAMI (AP) — Florida and its 219 delegates could be the knockout punch for presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders after a dismal showing in the Michigan primary.

The Florida primary election next Tuesday will be closely watched by people across the nation.

The Vermont senator said he would stay in the race and debate former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday.

Biden’s advisers are banking on a Florida victory that is so overwhelming that it sends a clear message that he is much better positioned than Sanders in a state considered a must-win for President Donald Trump.


