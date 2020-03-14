Florida Could be Knockout Punch for Sanders’ 2020 Campaign
MIAMI (AP) — Florida and its 219 delegates could be the knockout punch for presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders after a dismal showing in the Michigan primary.
The Florida primary election next Tuesday will be closely watched by people across the nation.
The Vermont senator said he would stay in the race and debate former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday.
Biden’s advisers are banking on a Florida victory that is so overwhelming that it sends a clear message that he is much better positioned than Sanders in a state considered a must-win for President Donald Trump.
