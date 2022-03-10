 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran will step down in April

Photo: AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File


Richard Corcoran is stepping down from his post as Commissioner of the Florida Department of Education this Spring.

Corcoran’s last day leading the department will come sometime in the end of April. 

He led the department for more than three years, after being appointed to the position in December 2018. 

In a statement, the department says Corcoran is stepping down to spend more time with his wife Anna and their six children. 

Under his leadership, the FDOE enforced several controversial orders banning school closures and mask mandates during the pandemic. 

 


