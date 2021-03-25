 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida bill seeks to better plan for future pandemics

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Izzy Park

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A House committee approved a bill to better prepare for public health emergencies.

The legislation the House Pandemics & Public Health Emergencies Committee approved Wednesday on a 14-4 vote would ensure the state is well-stocked with personal protective equipment and allow the governor more flexibility in spending state money to deal with a crisis.

It also addresses how deaths are reported, would allow the Legislature to override a governor’s executive orders and seeks to better inform the public on emergency orders.

But the four Democrats who opposed the bill took issue with provisions that limit emergency orders issued by local governments.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP