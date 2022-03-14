Flights are still delayed out of Orlando International Airport on Monday

Flights are still delayed at Orlando International Airport on Monday after hundreds of passengers were stranded over the weekend.

According to FlightAware, some 48 departing flights were still delayed and 8 more had been canceled out of Orlando International Airport on Monday.

A number of factors including winter storms and airline staffing shortages are to blame along with near record passenger traffic over the Spring Break holiday.

Some 148,800 people were expected to pass through the airport on Sunday alone.

Airport officials recommend travelers check their flight status online or by calling their airline before heading to the airport.

All passengers should arrive at the airport at least three hours ahead of their scheduled flight, to allow time to find parking and move through security.