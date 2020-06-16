 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Five Workers at Lakeland Base of Hurricane Hunters Test Positive for Coronavirus

NOAA Lockheed WP-3D Orion "hurricane hunter" aircraft (N43RF) departing Lakeland Linder International Airport in Lakeland, Florida, in 2019. Photo: NOAA

Five employees at the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center in Lakeland have tested positive for coronavirus. Their work areas at the Hurricane Hunters base have been shut down to allow for deep cleaning.

The Hurricane Hunters have continued missions during the pandemic with the minimum crew members necessary and increased cleaning before and after flights. 

The team’s medical officers are monitoring the health of the remaining crew and support staff. 

In a statement, spokesperson Jonathan Shannon said the operations center remains ready to perform reconnaissance and response.

The five workers tested positive for coronavirus on June 12. 

Anyone in close contact with them has been placed under a 14 day self-quarantine.


