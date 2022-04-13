Fishkind Conversations: How to rein in Orlando’s wild rental market

Apartment rental rates are skyrocketing across the country, but Florida’s rent increase was higher than any other state’s. It’s up by 30 percent since this time last year, with the biggest jumps found in Orlando, Tampa, and Miami.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston why the rents are climbing in Central Florida, and what can be done to slow them down.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.