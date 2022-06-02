 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Feds kick Brightline expansion between Orlando and Tampa into high gear

by (WMFE)

Photo: Brightline


A project that will expand Brightline between Tampa and Orlando has been awarded a several million dollar grant from the federal government. 

The $15.8 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will go toward Central Florida’s Sunshine Corridor and the Brightline expansion between Tampa and Orlando. 

The money will support surveying and engineering work being done in the area, along with environmental approvals needed to build the rail in the first place. 

Brightline currently runs between Miami and Palm Beach, but by 2023, an extension between West Palm Beach and Orlando is expected to ferry passengers between the two cities. 

Once that’s complete, along with the extension between Orlando and Tampa, 70 percent of the state will be connected by rail.

For more information on the project, click on the link. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP