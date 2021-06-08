Federal Judge To Hear Arguments In Florida Cruise Lawsuit On Thursday

A federal judge will hear arguments in the state’s cruise line lawsuit against the CDC on Thursday in a court in Tampa.

At the heart of the lawsuit is that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowing only two ways for cruises to restart. One is for cruise companies to have practice sails to prove they can control the spread of COVID-19. Or they can require almost all staff and passengers to show proof of vaccination. Florida says the CDC is overstepping its authority.

“Hopefully, before these cruises are set to embark, there’s some sort of resolution to this, but it would seem at least a couple of the cruise lines are willing to take that risk.”

That’s Dawn Meyers with the law firm Berger Singerman. She’s referring to a new state law that goes into effect on July 1st that’s tangled with this lawsuit. It prohibits businesses in Florida from requiring vaccine passports.

A mediator couldn’t get the two parties to make a deal. So now the judge will take up the case again.