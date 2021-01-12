Federal Extension On Pandemic Funding Helps State Coffers

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida lawmakers have gotten a budget break thanks to a decision by the feds to extend the nation’s public-health emergency due to the pandemic. WFSU’s Gina Jordan has more.

The federal government will continue to allocate a 6.2 percentage-point increase in money for Medicaid, which provides health coverage to poor, elderly and disabled people.

Before the extension, the additional funding was slated to expire in March.

Now, Florida should continue to receive the increased funding through June 30th, the end of the state’s fiscal year.

With the pandemic reducing state tax revenues, finding a way to balance the budget will be a major issue during the looming legislative session.