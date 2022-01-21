Everyone should be attending ‘Abbott Elementary’
The fantastic new ABC series Abbott Elementary is a sitcom set at a severely underfunded Philadelphia public school. Quinta Brunson is the creator and very funny star of the mockumentary-style comedy, which follows a cast of teachers who are dedicated, but burnt out as they make do with limited resources and a hilariously incompetent principal.
The audio was produced by Candice Lim and edited by Jessica Reedy.
